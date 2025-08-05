Patients in Nottinghamshire have revealed what they really think about their local GP practice.

The results of the GP Patient Survey 2025 produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, are in, with doctors’ surgeries in Nottinghamshire scoring highly.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathered information on how patients feel about their local GP.

The survey reveals the best and worst surgeries in Nottinghamshire and beyond.

Across the country, the majority of patients described their overall experience of their GP practice as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (31%).

Here we reveal the 13 GP practices in Nottinghamshire which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said their overall experience was ‘very good’.

1 . Tuxford Medical Centre - Newark There were 305 survey forms sent out to patients at Tuxford Medical Centre in Newark. The response rate was 38%, with 117 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 87% said it was very good and 12% said it was fairly good.

2 . The Health Care Complex - Kirby in Ashfield There were 457 survey forms sent out to patients at The Health Care Complex in Kirby in Ashfield. The response rate was 26%, with 119 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 75% said it was very good and 16% said it was fairly good.

3 . University of Nottingham Health Service - Cripps Health Centre There were 964 survey forms sent out to patients at the University of Nottingham Health Service in Cripps Health Centre. The response rate was 9%, with 83 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 74% said it was very good and 16% said it was fairly good.