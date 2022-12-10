News you can trust since 1904
Patients at these medical practices have found themselves waiting less time than others for appointments

The seven Ashfield medical centres where patients wait the least time for an appointment

The GP practices in Ashfield where patients are most likely to wait the least amount of time for an appointment have been revealed in new figures up to the end of October.

By John Smith
5 hours ago

The Government said the new data published by NHS Digital – which gives detailed information on appointments and waiting times for individual GP practices across England – will help patients ‘make a more informed choice about the practice they choose to visit’.

And while patients at many practices across Ashfield and Nottinghamshire have been seeing waiting times for appointment, these seven have bucked the trend with many patients getting their appointments within two weeks and only a handful having to wait longer.

1. OM Surgery, Hucknall

At the OM Surgery, just 6.5 per cent of 1,182 appointments saw patients wait longer than a fortnight

2. Skegby Medical Centre

At the Skegby Medical Centre, just 13.6 per cent of 3,791 appointments saw patients wait longer than a fortnight

3. Jacksdale Medical Centre

At Jacksdale Medical Centre, just 14.4 per cent of 2,398 appointments saw patients wait longer than a fortnight

4. Willowbrook Medical Practice, Sutton-in-Ashfield

At Willowbrook just 17.4 per cent of 6,682 appointments saw patients wait longer than a fortnight

