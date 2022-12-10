The seven Ashfield medical centres where patients wait the least time for an appointment
The GP practices in Ashfield where patients are most likely to wait the least amount of time for an appointment have been revealed in new figures up to the end of October.
The Government said the new data published by NHS Digital – which gives detailed information on appointments and waiting times for individual GP practices across England – will help patients ‘make a more informed choice about the practice they choose to visit’.
And while patients at many practices across Ashfield and Nottinghamshire have been seeing waiting times for appointment, these seven have bucked the trend with many patients getting their appointments within two weeks and only a handful having to wait longer.