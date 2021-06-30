Walk-in Covid jab session Hucknall Rolls Royce Leisure this weekend

Rolls Royce Leisure in Hucknall is staging another walk-in Covid jab session this weekend.

By John Smith
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 6:09 pm

Run by Nabbs Lane Pharmacy, the session is on Sunday, July 4 from 10am to 5pm.

Qam Nazir, of the pharmacy said: “We’re getting to the stage now where a lot of the age groups have been vaccinated.

"It was unfortunate last weekend that the centre had a wedding on the Saturday so we weren’t able to open the Friday and the Saturday of the Grab a Jab weekend.

Walk-in Covid jabs are available again at Rolls Royce Leisure in Hucknall this weekend. Photo: Google

"But we were open on the Sunday and we had a pretty steady turnout throughout the day .

"It’s been a very busy last few months, but now it’s starting to quieten down as more people get vaccinated so more slots are now available.”

