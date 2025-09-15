Winners in regional awards for commitment to supporting our Armed Forces Community

(l-r), Amanda Morledge Nottingham University Hospitals Armed Forces Clinical Champion and Harjit Bailey, Armed Forces Community Network Member at Nottinghamshire Healthcare.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare was delighted to win a Boots and Beret Award last week, jointly with Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, for our partnership work.

The awards provide an opportunity to recognise a significant contribution to the British Armed Forces Community throughout Nottinghamshire

Being recognised in the Health and Wellbeing Award category, alongside our colleagues at Sherwood Forest Hospitals and Nottingham University Hospitals highlights the work we have done to ensure our patients from the Armed Forces Community are getting the best care across our organisations, tailored to their specific needs.

Our joint working began as our organisations shared the same passion and drive to improve support and recognition of the armed forces community.

We hoped to achieve increasing armed forces awareness across our organisations by utilising shared training, resources and increasing recognition of health inequalities and the unique needs of the military community.

Meetings were organised to share good practice, patient experiences, resources and ideas for further development and to create a robust network.

By sharing and utilising our knowledge and skills across the three trusts, we were able to identify common themes and target education about the armed forces community health needs for our colleagues, including smoking cessation, addiction, gambling, housing needs, employment, mental health support and rehabilitation. Each Trust developed information packs for patients signposting to local services and charities. We also recognised the need for an education programme for staff around what local support is available for the armed forces community.

Jennifer Guiver, Executive Director of People and Culture at Nottinghamshire Healthcare said:

“We were thrilled to be chosen as a winner at these regional awards and it’s fantastic to be recognised alongside our partners, which demonstrates our commitment to ensuring our patients get the right care for them, wherever they access services.

“We’re really proud of the work we do to support our Armed Forces Community – both colleagues and patients.”

Winners were announced at a ceremony on 11 September 2025.