The main site for Hucknall and Bulwell is Forest Recreation Ground which is on the tram route for both areas.

The rollout comes as the NHS attempts to increase jab uptake ahead of winter in a bid to ease pressure on the health service, and keep infections under control.

Anyone who is eligible for a booster, and had their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine at least six months ago, can now turn up at the walk-in site for their top-up.

NHS England has advised people to use its online walk-in finder at https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/find-a-walk-in-coronavirus-covid-19-vaccination-site/ to check where their nearest vaccination site is.

The health service said almost every person who is registered with a GP practice lives within 10 miles of a fixed vaccination site.

The following groups of people are eligible to receive a Covid-19 booster jab:

Those aged 50 and over.

People who live and work in care homes.

Frontline health and social care workers.

People aged 16 and over with a health condition that puts them at high risk of getting seriously ill from Covid-19.

Those aged 16 and over who are a main carer for someone at high risk from the virus.

People aged 16 and over who live with someone who is more likely to get infections.

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead for the NHS covid-19 vaccination programme said: “NHS staff are making it as easy as possible for people to get their top-up vaccination, and people can now go online, find their nearest site and go and get their booster without delay.

“The booster is not just nice to have, it is really important protection ahead of what we know will be a challenging winter.

“So if you are eligible, please do check the site finder and go get your jab.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson added: “How sad, it would be if people got seriously ill because they were overconfident about their level of immunity and didn’t get their booster when they needed it.