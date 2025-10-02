14 photos of great teachers from Mansfield and Ashfield schools down the years

Teachers play such a massive part in our lives, educating us and preparing us for the world – and sometimes even our children as well.

School and education are a critical part of a child’s life and teachers become some of the most important people in their lives.

We’ve delved into the archives to celebrate teachers past and present from Mansfield and Ashfield schools.

Were you taught by any of these?

1 . nmmo-08-10-25 teachers7 NMSYupload.JPG Assistant head at Garibaldi School Roger Haywood gets ready to take part in the Its a Knock out event in 2010. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Ravenshead Primary School Head teacher Helen Thomas in 2018 with year 6 pupils Euan and Elliott and Leo who all benefitted from having Dooley, Mrs Thomas' Cockerpoo join the team. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Edgewood Primary School, Hucknall Head teacher Ed Seeley and pupils are all smiles after being rated 'good' by Ofsted in 2019. Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . St Philip Neri School, Mansfield Pupils celebrate the retirement of teacher Tony Bukowski after 30 years in 2006. Photo: National World Photo Sales