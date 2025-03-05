16 fantastic photos of Ashfield fire and rescue crews through the years

By Phoebe Cox
Published 5th Mar 2025, 14:04 BST
Check out these 16 fantastic photos from fire and rescue crews at Ashfield Fire Station through the years.

Here is a selection of photos of Ashfield firefighters from the community, sourced from newspaper archives and Facebook photos.

Ashfield Fire Station is located on Sutton Road, Kirkby.

To keep informed about the fire and rescue service in Ashfield, follow their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AshfieldFire.

Ashfield Fire Station, Morrisons Kirkby and Morrisons Mansfield are working together to collect Easter eggs. These will then be donated to Mansfield Fire Station Easter Egg Run and local organisations in the Ashfield area.

1. Easter appeal 2025

Ashfield Fire Station, Morrisons Kirkby and Morrisons Mansfield are working together to collect Easter eggs. These will then be donated to Mansfield Fire Station Easter Egg Run and local organisations in the Ashfield area. Photo: Ashfield Fire Station

Photo Sales
Ashfield firefighters Malc Ridge and Pete White found a great way to cool down in the heat, while Daniel Kania and Jessica Handley from Coxmoor Primary School delivered £61 that they raised for the fire station pond.

2. Cooling off in 2006

Ashfield firefighters Malc Ridge and Pete White found a great way to cool down in the heat, while Daniel Kania and Jessica Handley from Coxmoor Primary School delivered £61 that they raised for the fire station pond. Photo: Angela Ward

Photo Sales
Pupils from schools in the Ashfield area visited the Ashfield Fire Station back in 2006 to witness a 'rescue' operation from a vehicle involved in a road traffic accident. This event was part of a Traffic Collision Awareness Day.

3. Training

Pupils from schools in the Ashfield area visited the Ashfield Fire Station back in 2006 to witness a 'rescue' operation from a vehicle involved in a road traffic accident. This event was part of a Traffic Collision Awareness Day. Photo: Tony Stocks

Photo Sales
Firefighters fight a huge fire back in 2007 at the Ashfield District Council Offices in Kirkby.

4. 2007 fire

Firefighters fight a huge fire back in 2007 at the Ashfield District Council Offices in Kirkby. Photo: Tony Stocks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:AshfieldFacebook
News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice