16 fantastic photos of Ashfield fire and rescue crews through the years

Here is a selection of photos of Ashfield firefighters from the community, sourced from newspaper archives and Facebook photos.
Ashfield Fire Station is located on Sutton Road, Kirkby.
1. Easter appeal 2025
Ashfield Fire Station, Morrisons Kirkby and Morrisons Mansfield are working together to collect Easter eggs. These will then be donated to Mansfield Fire Station Easter Egg Run and local organisations in the Ashfield area. Photo: Ashfield Fire Station
2. Cooling off in 2006
Ashfield firefighters Malc Ridge and Pete White found a great way to cool down in the heat, while Daniel Kania and Jessica Handley from Coxmoor Primary School delivered £61 that they raised for the fire station pond. Photo: Angela Ward
3. Training
Pupils from schools in the Ashfield area visited the Ashfield Fire Station back in 2006 to witness a 'rescue' operation from a vehicle involved in a road traffic accident. This event was part of a Traffic Collision Awareness Day. Photo: Tony Stocks
4. 2007 fire
Firefighters fight a huge fire back in 2007 at the Ashfield District Council Offices in Kirkby. Photo: Tony Stocks
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.