23 photos of Mansfield and Ashfield school days from yesteryear

School days can seem a world away for many of us now, but these fantastic images from our archives are sure to bring back memories for you of either similar events from your school life – or maybe you are even on one of these!
From sports teams to class photos to school performances, down the years, school days have also been much more than just sitting learning in a classroom as these fantastic photos prove.
1. Sherwood Hall School - 1965
Pupils performing Gilbert & Sullivan's HMS Pinafore as Sherwood Hall School in Mansfield. Photo: Submitted
2. Annesley School - 1965
The Annesley School football team from 1965. Photo: Submitted
3. Kirkby Woodhouse School - 1980
Victorian Day at Kirkby Woodhouse School in 1980. Photo: Submitted
4. Windmill Ridge School - 1990
School concert at Windmill Ridge Middle School in Mansfield Woodhouse. Photo: Submitted