Folklore fun: Delving into Sherwood Forest visits of the past

By Phoebe Cox
Published 31st May 2023, 14:46 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 12:05 BST
With Sherwood Forest Day (February 20) this month, here are some of our retro finds from the county's much-loved landmark.

The idea of Sherwood Forest day was introduced as an early day motion by Sherwood MP Michelle Welsh at the end of 2024 and it is hoped it will become an annual event .

To add to the sense of occasion, this year’s inaugural celebrations are on the birthday of Major Hayman Rookes, the man the Major Oak in the forest is named after.

1. 1955

A young boy dressed as Robin Hood climbing into the hollow on oak tree in Sherwood Forest. (Photo by Three Lions/Getty Images) Photo: Photo by Three Lions/Getty Images

2. Major Oak

Major Oak, Edwinstowe, Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire, c1900. Photo: Heritage Images

3. 2012 Olympics

Torchbearer Laura Graves stands in front of The Major Oak in Sherwood Forest whilst holding the Olympic Flame alongside 21st century Robin Hood Ade Andrews and Sylvia Robson and local school children on Day 41 of the Olympic Flame Torch Relay leg on June 28, 2012 in Nottinghamshire. Photo: LOCOG/Getty

4. A visit from Robin Hood

Foundation pupils at Robin Hood Primary School meet up with Sherwood Forest legend Robin Hood when he visited the Mansfield Woodhouse School with a sapling from the Major Oak. They are from left, Louise Keogh, Joshua Lancashire and Connor Sheldon. 2007. Photo: Anne Shelley

