Can you spot your four-legged friend in these wonderfully waggy retro pictures from our Nottinghamshire archive?
1. Amber Judson
In 2010, Amber Judson won Mansfield Chad Pet competition. Owner Cathy Judson said she was a pleasure to have, as she is a lovely comical dog and she brought a lot of laughter to the family home. Photo: Angela Ward
3. Big fluff
Sue Goddard from Worksop and her dog won first place at Bakewell Show in 2006 Photo: Steve Parkin
4. Waiting to be adopted
Elaine Shaw, left, and Rachael Shaw with ridgeback cross Bud at the Babworth Crossing Cottage Kennels on Mansfield Road, Worksop back in 2006 Photo: staff