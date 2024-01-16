News you can trust since 1904
Photos: 10 'retro' snaps from Hucknall community over the years

Here at your Hucknall Dispatch, we have covered plenty of community stories over the years – so here are 10 ‘retro’ photos from our archives. Do you remember these stories?
By Phoebe Cox
Published 16th Jan 2024, 17:30 GMT

From fundraising, to sport and community events – here are 10 ‘retro’ snaps from your Hucknall Dispatch archives.

Do you recognise anyone?

1. Puppies Animal Rescue Centre

Staff and dogs from the Puppies Animal Rescue Centre collected the donation collected by the public at the Dispatch office today. From the left are Sheila Cooke with puppies, Tania Hodgson with Jack and Rikki Hawkins with Max. Year: 2007 Photo: Angela Ward

2. Southwell Minster School Orchestra

Southwell Minster School Orchestra give a concert to mark the 50th Anniversary of the death of Eric Coats at Hucknall Leisure Centre Photo: Angela Ward

3. Boxing Day football

Hucknall Town v Alfreton on Boxing Day 2007. Photo: Shirley Watson

4. Diamond wedding couple

Diamond wedding couple Jean and John Mulholland, both aged 81 in 2007, of Oakfield Road, Hucknall. Photo: Shirley Watson

