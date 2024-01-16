Here at your Hucknall Dispatch, we have covered plenty of community stories over the years – so here are 10 ‘retro’ photos from our archives. Do you remember these stories?
1. Puppies Animal Rescue Centre
Staff and dogs from the Puppies Animal Rescue Centre collected the donation collected by the public at the Dispatch office today. From the left are Sheila Cooke with puppies, Tania Hodgson with Jack and Rikki Hawkins with Max. Year: 2007 Photo: Angela Ward
2. Southwell Minster School Orchestra
Southwell Minster School Orchestra give a concert to mark the 50th Anniversary of the death of Eric Coats at Hucknall Leisure Centre Photo: Angela Ward
3. Boxing Day football
Hucknall Town v Alfreton on Boxing Day 2007. Photo: Shirley Watson
4. Diamond wedding couple
Diamond wedding couple Jean and John Mulholland, both aged 81 in 2007, of Oakfield Road, Hucknall. Photo: Shirley Watson