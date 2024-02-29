News you can trust since 1904
Photos: 20 retro photos from across the Mansfield and Ashfield community

Check out these 20 community photos from our archives!
By Phoebe Cox
Published 29th Feb 2024, 17:11 GMT

Take a trip down memory with these community photos from your National World archives.

Do you recognise anyone?

Pupils from Croft Prim school Sutton planted bulbs on Sutton Law. From the left - Charley Hallam, Liam Best, Natalie Hodgkinson and Michael Steel. 2007.

1. Pupils planting

Pupils from Croft Prim school Sutton planted bulbs on Sutton Law. From the left - Charley Hallam, Liam Best, Natalie Hodgkinson and Michael Steel. 2007. Photo: Angela Ward

Barbara Sumner, second left and Lynne Hutchinson, second right, trustee of Clipstone Social Club, present a cheque for £500 to Emma Dallman at the club. Also pictured from the left are Fred Newbold, Reg Berrisford and Reg Kerry, steward. 2007.

2. Clipstone Social Club

Barbara Sumner, second left and Lynne Hutchinson, second right, trustee of Clipstone Social Club, present a cheque for £500 to Emma Dallman at the club. Also pictured from the left are Fred Newbold, Reg Berrisford and Reg Kerry, steward. 2007. Photo: Roger Grayson`

Phil McGuire with cat Indie in 2011.

3. Best friends

Phil McGuire with cat Indie in 2011. Photo: Anne Shelley

Royalty the blood donor bloodhound with owner Sue Shaw-Browne of Kings Clipstone in 2007.

4. Blood donor bloodhound

Royalty the blood donor bloodhound with owner Sue Shaw-Browne of Kings Clipstone in 2007. Photo: Shirley Watson

