Photos: A century of service with 20 Inner Wheel snaps from across Nottinghamshire

1 . Connections

Yvonne Neville, right, District Chairman of the Inner Wheel Notts and Derbyshire and Judith Turner, second right, Council Member of The Inner Wheel present a cheque for £735 to the John Eastwood Hospice on Thursday. Actor Chris Gascoigne, centre and John Thompson, second left, receive the cheque on behalf of the Hospice with Trustee Ted Aspley, left. Photo: Jane Hilton