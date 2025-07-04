Retro: 5 years of great events and moments at Hucknall's Arc Cinema

This month, the High Street venue is celebrating five years since it opened in the old Byron building.

And it has quickly become far more than just a place to watch movies.

The venue has frequently staged memorable fan events leading up to the biggest releases, from James Bond, to Jurassic Park to Ghostbusters.

And if they can’t get the human stars in, they’ll often get the stars on four wheels, two wings or even go prehistoric.

So as the Arc Cinema celebrates five years in Hucknall, we’ve delved into the archives to find some great photos of memorable events and moments from the last five years.

How many of these do you remember?

1 . May The Force Be With You Darth Vader and a Stormtrooper were among the guests at the Ashfield Film Festival in 2022. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Young Gun Maverick Gallagher in the fighter jet cockpit the cinema had outside ahead of the Top Gun: Maverick fan event in 2022. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Hucknall Ghostbusters car competition winner Gemma Alexander being collected from National Church of England Academy by the Ghostbusters Ecto-1 car. Seen Gemma Alexanderand her friend Olivia Dean . In 2024, the cinema ran a competition for two lucky film fans to be taken to the cinema in the Ghostbusters Ecto-1 car to watch the new Ghostbusrers movie - here are winners Gemma Alexander and Olivia Dean with the car. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales