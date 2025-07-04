The Arc staff always pulled out the stops for big fan events, as in this case ahead of the release of Jurassic World Dominion in 2022. Photo: Submittedplaceholder image
The Arc staff always pulled out the stops for big fan events, as in this case ahead of the release of Jurassic World Dominion in 2022. Photo: Submitted

Retro: 5 years of great events and moments at Hucknall's Arc Cinema

By John Smith
Published 4th Jul 2025, 07:00 BST
Happy fifth birthday to Hucknall’s Arc Cinema.

This month, the High Street venue is celebrating five years since it opened in the old Byron building.

And it has quickly become far more than just a place to watch movies.

The venue has frequently staged memorable fan events leading up to the biggest releases, from James Bond, to Jurassic Park to Ghostbusters.

And if they can’t get the human stars in, they’ll often get the stars on four wheels, two wings or even go prehistoric.

So as the Arc Cinema celebrates five years in Hucknall, we’ve delved into the archives to find some great photos of memorable events and moments from the last five years.

How many of these do you remember?

Darth Vader and a Stormtrooper were among the guests at the Ashfield Film Festival in 2022.

1. May The Force Be With You

Darth Vader and a Stormtrooper were among the guests at the Ashfield Film Festival in 2022. Photo: Submitted

Maverick Gallagher in the fighter jet cockpit the cinema had outside ahead of the Top Gun: Maverick fan event in 2022.

2. Young Gun

Maverick Gallagher in the fighter jet cockpit the cinema had outside ahead of the Top Gun: Maverick fan event in 2022. Photo: Submitted

In 2024, the cinema ran a competition for two lucky film fans to be taken to the cinema in the Ghostbusters Ecto-1 car to watch the new Ghostbusrers movie - here are winners Gemma Alexander and Olivia Dean with the car.

3. Hucknall Ghostbusters car competition winner Gemma Alexander being collected from National Church of England Academy by the Ghostbusters Ecto-1 car. Seen Gemma Alexanderand her friend Olivia Dean .

In 2024, the cinema ran a competition for two lucky film fans to be taken to the cinema in the Ghostbusters Ecto-1 car to watch the new Ghostbusrers movie - here are winners Gemma Alexander and Olivia Dean with the car. Photo: Brian Eyre

Cinema manager Mark Gallagher and his staff dressed to impress ahead of the event for the James Bond film No Time To Die in 2021.

4. Licence To Thrill

Cinema manager Mark Gallagher and his staff dressed to impress ahead of the event for the James Bond film No Time To Die in 2021. Photo: NickAArc

