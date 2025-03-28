Retro: Did you know Britain's 'last witch' was arrested in Nottingham?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Paranormal: Britain's Last Witch’ aired on BBC Three on March 25, shares the story of Helen Duncan, known as Britain’s 'last witch', who was arrested in Nottingham before her death.

Helen Duncan was a Scottish medium, best known as the last person imprisoned under the Witchcraft Act of 1735 for making fraudulent claims.

In March’s episode of the BBC Three series 'Paranormal', journalist Sian Eleri investigates Helen's story and speaks with those who knew her and studied her work.

Helen Duncan was born in Callender, Scotland, on November 25, 1897.

From an early age, Helen displayed what many described as the 'gift' of mediumship, allowing her to communicate with the spirit world.

A notable aspect of her séances was her ability to emit 'ectoplasm' from her mouth during trances – a stringy white substance believed to give form to spirits and enable them to communicate.

Duncan earned a living by conducting séances across Britain, where the spirits of the deceased were said to make appearances, communicating with and even touching their relatives.

During World War II, Duncan resided in Portsmouth, an important location for the Royal Navy. In 1941, during one of her séances, the spirit of a sailor reportedly manifested, claiming that he had just gone down with a ship called the HMS Barham.

The sinking of this vessel was not officially announced until several months later, as the information was kept secret to mislead the enemy and protect public morale.

Unsurprisingly, Duncan's activities drew the attention of the authorities.

On January 19, 1944, one of her séances was interrupted by a police raid, during which she and three members of her audience were arrested.

Helen Duncan was released from prison on September 22, 1944, and seemed to avoid further trouble until November 1956 when the police raided a private séance in West Bridgford, Nottingham, on suspicion of fraudulent activity.

No charges were brought against her. But Helen died at her home in Edinburgh on December 6, 1956, shortly after her séance in Nottingham.

Spiritualists believe that her death was caused by the sudden force of ectoplasm snapping back into her body when the police turned on the light during the raid.

To watch the BBC Three episode, visit www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p0kz8k80.