From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs from 2007?
1. Skating success
2008: Ellisha Bucheri from Watnall with the bronze medal she won with her ice skating team. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Were you at this meeting?
2008: Watnall residents gather for a meeting to discuss greenbelt expansion plans. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE
3. Wakey wakey
2007: Staff at Hucknall's Co-op Food Store went to work in their pyjamas to launch a fundraising campaign for the hard of hearing. Photo: Jane Hilton
4. Kickboxing success
2009: Kickboxer Paul Randle is pictured at the St. George Kickboxing Club, Hucknall. Photo: Anne Shelley