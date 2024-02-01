News you can trust since 1904
2008: Emma Jenkins, Jacob Webster and Leo Cahira at Hucknall's Watnall Road Baptist Church play group bring fruit to the harvest festival.

Retro: Do you remember any of these blasts from the past?

Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.
By Steve Eyley
Published 1st Feb 2024, 00:00 GMT

​​​​From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs from 2007?

2008: Ellisha Bucheri from Watnall with the bronze medal she won with her ice skating team.

1. Skating success

2008: Ellisha Bucheri from Watnall with the bronze medal she won with her ice skating team. Photo: Brian Eyre

2008: Watnall residents gather for a meeting to discuss greenbelt expansion plans.

2. Were you at this meeting?

2008: Watnall residents gather for a meeting to discuss greenbelt expansion plans. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE

2007: Staff at Hucknall's Co-op Food Store went to work in their pyjamas to launch a fundraising campaign for the hard of hearing.

3. Wakey wakey

2007: Staff at Hucknall's Co-op Food Store went to work in their pyjamas to launch a fundraising campaign for the hard of hearing. Photo: Jane Hilton

2009: Kickboxer Paul Randle is pictured at the St. George Kickboxing Club, Hucknall.

4. Kickboxing success

2009: Kickboxer Paul Randle is pictured at the St. George Kickboxing Club, Hucknall. Photo: Anne Shelley

