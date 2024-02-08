From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. Howdy partner
2007: Black Jack takes on Bullet Proof (aka Ben Wilson v Gerald Garratty) in The Gambler board game championships, at the Millers Barn, Bulwell. Photo: Angela Ward
2. King of light music
2007: Southwell Minster School Orchestra gives a concert to mark the 50th anniversary of the death of Hucknall-born composer Eric Coates. Photo: Angela Ward
3. Lunch is ready
2011: Kitchen volunteers Ida Thorley, Pam Farrell, Gladys Hibbard and Eileen Smith get the lunch ready at St. John's Day Centre Luncheon Club in Hucknall. Photo: Anne Shelley
4. All smiles
2011: Hucknall MP Mark Spencer, left, paid a visit to the town's Tourism and Regeneration Office. Photo: Jane Hilton