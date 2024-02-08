News you can trust since 1904
2007: Jack from Puppies Animal Rescue collects the food donated by the public at the Hucknall Dispatch's office.2007: Jack from Puppies Animal Rescue collects the food donated by the public at the Hucknall Dispatch's office.
Retro: ​Enjoy marvellous memories in these snaps from archives

Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.
By Steve Eyley
Published 8th Feb 2024, 00:00 GMT

From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

2007: Black Jack takes on Bullet Proof (aka Ben Wilson v Gerald Garratty) in The Gambler board game championships, at the Millers Barn, Bulwell.

1. Howdy partner

2007: Black Jack takes on Bullet Proof (aka Ben Wilson v Gerald Garratty) in The Gambler board game championships, at the Millers Barn, Bulwell. Photo: Angela Ward

2007: Southwell Minster School Orchestra gives a concert to mark the 50th anniversary of the death of Hucknall-born composer Eric Coates.

2. King of light music

2007: Southwell Minster School Orchestra gives a concert to mark the 50th anniversary of the death of Hucknall-born composer Eric Coates. Photo: Angela Ward

2011: Kitchen volunteers Ida Thorley, Pam Farrell, Gladys Hibbard and Eileen Smith get the lunch ready at St. John's Day Centre Luncheon Club in Hucknall.

3. Lunch is ready

2011: Kitchen volunteers Ida Thorley, Pam Farrell, Gladys Hibbard and Eileen Smith get the lunch ready at St. John's Day Centre Luncheon Club in Hucknall. Photo: Anne Shelley

2011: Hucknall MP Mark Spencer, left, paid a visit to the town's Tourism and Regeneration Office.

4. All smiles

2011: Hucknall MP Mark Spencer, left, paid a visit to the town's Tourism and Regeneration Office. Photo: Jane Hilton

