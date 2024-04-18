From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. Herculean effort
2007: Hercules was the first ever blood donor at Vets4Pets in Leen Drive, Bulwell. He is shown with vets Vanessa Ashall and Jenny Babington and owner Marilyn Squires. Photo: Shirley Watson
2. All smiles
2007: Loran Paxton, Luke Gentry and Faye Holmes from the Ikea store plant trees in High Wood Cemetery, Bulwell. Photo: Shirley Watson
3. Open day
2008: Cat Carder from Bulwell tries out the cross trainer equipment at the Ken Martin Leisure Centre open day. Photo: Shirley Watson
4. Up up and away
2007: A balloon launch event was held at Bulwell St Mary's Church. Photo: Roger Grayson