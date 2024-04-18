2008: Pupils from Bulwell's Rufford Infant and Junior School celebrate becoming a national school of creativity. Pictured is one of their creations.2008: Pupils from Bulwell's Rufford Infant and Junior School celebrate becoming a national school of creativity. Pictured is one of their creations.
Retro: Enjoy more blasts from the past as we open up archives

Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.
By Steve Eyley
Published 19th Apr 2024, 00:00 BST

​​​​​From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

2007: Hercules was the first ever blood donor at Vets4Pets in Leen Drive, Bulwell. He is shown with vets Vanessa Ashall and Jenny Babington and owner Marilyn Squires.

1. Herculean effort

2007: Hercules was the first ever blood donor at Vets4Pets in Leen Drive, Bulwell. He is shown with vets Vanessa Ashall and Jenny Babington and owner Marilyn Squires. Photo: Shirley Watson

2007: Loran Paxton, Luke Gentry and Faye Holmes from the Ikea store plant trees in High Wood Cemetery, Bulwell.

2. All smiles

2007: Loran Paxton, Luke Gentry and Faye Holmes from the Ikea store plant trees in High Wood Cemetery, Bulwell. Photo: Shirley Watson

2008: Cat Carder from Bulwell tries out the cross trainer equipment at the Ken Martin Leisure Centre open day.

3. Open day

2008: Cat Carder from Bulwell tries out the cross trainer equipment at the Ken Martin Leisure Centre open day. Photo: Shirley Watson

2007: A balloon launch event was held at Bulwell St Mary's Church.

4. Up up and away

2007: A balloon launch event was held at Bulwell St Mary's Church. Photo: Roger Grayson

