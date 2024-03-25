From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. Are you on this photo?
2006: Children at the Leen Mills playgroup in Hucknall are pictured enjoying their Easter bonnet parade. Photo: Angela Ward
2. Egg hunt
2007: Shauna Bailey, four, hunts for Easter eggs at the Hucknall Day Nursery, one of a range of activities that took place. Photo: Angela Ward
3. Competition winners
2008: Sally Newsome, children and family ministry assistant, presents Easter eggs to Easter bonnet competition winners at Hucknall Baptist Pre-school playgroup. Photo: Angela Ward
4. Eggs-ellent fun
2008: Pictured at the Easter egg decorating contest at Rufford Junior School, Bulwell, are Kain Robinson, Andrew Clifton and Courtney Henson. Photo: Shirley Watson