Retro: Enjoy some wonderful Easter memories with archive photo selection

Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.
By Steve Eyley
Published 25th Mar 2024, 00:00 GMT

​​From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

2006: Children at the Leen Mills playgroup in Hucknall are pictured enjoying their Easter bonnet parade.

2006: Children at the Leen Mills playgroup in Hucknall are pictured enjoying their Easter bonnet parade. Photo: Angela Ward

2007: Shauna Bailey, four, hunts for Easter eggs at the Hucknall Day Nursery, one of a range of activities that took place.

2007: Shauna Bailey, four, hunts for Easter eggs at the Hucknall Day Nursery, one of a range of activities that took place. Photo: Angela Ward

2008: Sally Newsome, children and family ministry assistant, presents Easter eggs to Easter bonnet competition winners at Hucknall Baptist Pre-school playgroup.

2008: Sally Newsome, children and family ministry assistant, presents Easter eggs to Easter bonnet competition winners at Hucknall Baptist Pre-school playgroup. Photo: Angela Ward

2008: Pictured at the Easter egg decorating contest at Rufford Junior School, Bulwell, are Kain Robinson, Andrew Clifton and Courtney Henson.

2008: Pictured at the Easter egg decorating contest at Rufford Junior School, Bulwell, are Kain Robinson, Andrew Clifton and Courtney Henson. Photo: Shirley Watson

