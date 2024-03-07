2007: Bulwell Girl Guide Rosanna Smith O'Brien was all set to sing in Birmingham in the Regional finals of the Guiding Star competition.2007: Bulwell Girl Guide Rosanna Smith O'Brien was all set to sing in Birmingham in the Regional finals of the Guiding Star competition.
Retro: Enter the Dispatch archive again to enjoy these great photos

Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.
By Steve Eyley
Published 7th Mar 2024, 00:00 GMT

From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

2007: Adrian Morley, caretaker at Bulwell Healthy Living Centre, was set to go to Romania to help build a new orphanage.

1. Off to Romania

2007: Adrian Morley, caretaker at Bulwell Healthy Living Centre, was set to go to Romania to help build a new orphanage. Photo: jane.hilton

2006: Award winners at the Tait Stanley School of Dance in Bulwell are pictured.

2. Award winners

2006: Award winners at the Tait Stanley School of Dance in Bulwell are pictured. Photo: Angela Ward

2007: William Brown, seven, Millicent Brewitt, seven months, and Jake Brown, five, display their face painting at Healthy Living Centre Bulwell's fun day.

3. Were you at this event?

2007: William Brown, seven, Millicent Brewitt, seven months, and Jake Brown, five, display their face painting at Healthy Living Centre Bulwell's fun day. Photo: Angela Ward

2007: Barbara Hill is given a party after retiring as leader of the 4th Hucknall Brownies.

4. All smiles

2007: Barbara Hill is given a party after retiring as leader of the 4th Hucknall Brownies. Photo: Shirley Watson

