From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. Off to Romania
2007: Adrian Morley, caretaker at Bulwell Healthy Living Centre, was set to go to Romania to help build a new orphanage. Photo: jane.hilton
2. Award winners
2006: Award winners at the Tait Stanley School of Dance in Bulwell are pictured. Photo: Angela Ward
3. Were you at this event?
2007: William Brown, seven, Millicent Brewitt, seven months, and Jake Brown, five, display their face painting at Healthy Living Centre Bulwell's fun day. Photo: Angela Ward
4. All smiles
2007: Barbara Hill is given a party after retiring as leader of the 4th Hucknall Brownies. Photo: Shirley Watson