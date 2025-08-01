The Knights of the Crusades do battle in the arenaplaceholder image
The Knights of the Crusades do battle in the arena

Retro: Enter the Dispatch archives for a trip to the Moorgreen Show in 2007

By John Smith
Published 1st Aug 2025, 07:00 BST
Here are some of the latest great photos from the Hucknall Dispatch’s archives.

From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment.

This week, we’re going back to 2007 for a Moorgreen Show special!

Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

Robert Tyley with his Fowler steam engine at the show

1. Traction treat

Robert Tyley with his Fowler steam engine at the show Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Driving rgs wait for the judge’s decision following their competition

2. Awaiting the result

Driving rgs wait for the judge’s decision following their competition Photo: National World

Photo Sales
A barn owl delights the crowd during the falconry display.

3. Birds of a feather

A barn owl delights the crowd during the falconry display. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Liz Clarke with her pigeon that won best Flyer in Show that year

4. Ace of the air

Liz Clarke with her pigeon that won best Flyer in Show that year Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Dispatch
News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice