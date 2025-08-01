Retro: Enter the Dispatch archives for a trip to the Moorgreen Show in 2007

From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment.
This week, we’re going back to 2007 for a Moorgreen Show special!
Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. Traction treat
Robert Tyley with his Fowler steam engine at the show Photo: National World
2. Awaiting the result
Driving rgs wait for the judge’s decision following their competition Photo: National World
3. Birds of a feather
A barn owl delights the crowd during the falconry display. Photo: National World
4. Ace of the air
Liz Clarke with her pigeon that won best Flyer in Show that year Photo: National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.