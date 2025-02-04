The name ‘February’ is derived from the Latin word “februum,” which means ‘purification’.
It is the shortest month of the year, consisting of 28 days, except in leap years when it has 29 days.
Let's take a closer look at past Februaries in the Mansfield and Ashfield area using our archives.
1. 2009
Tony and Twizzle at Mansfield Palace Theatre on February 18, 2009. Photo: National World
2. Chad Youth League Team
Chad Youth League Team of the Month for February, 2007. Richard Barker, manager of Newark Town Under 13's receives the Youth Team of the Month award for February from Nicola Brown, match controller for Under 13's for the Chad Youth League. Photo: Tony Stocks
3. 1982
New Hucknall Colliery Last Day February 1982. Miners from the last coaling shift. Photo: National World
4. White Post Farm
White Post Farm Profile February feature of 2009. Photo: Anne Shelley