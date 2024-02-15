Retro: Fantastic memories galore with our latest selection of archive photos

From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs from 2007?
1. Bang the drum all day
A drum workshop was held at Bulwell Library by the Black Cultural Arts Service as part of the City Libraries positive images programme. Photo: Angela Ward
2. Do you remember this event?
Pupils Joe Crespo, 14, Ryan King, 13, and Kemrie Johnson, 13, model the new uniform at Holgate Comprehensive School in front of the school's sculptures. Photo: Shirley Watson
3. All smiles
New Hucknall Town manager David Lloyd is pictured with club chairman Brian Holmes and assistant manager John Knapper. Photo: Anne.Shelley
4. Nailed it
Staff at Total Look get their nails ready for their charity day which was held to help raise funds for the City Hospital. Photo: Angela Ward