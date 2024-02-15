News you can trust since 1904
A Teddy Bears Picnic was held at the Salvation Army Rooms in Hucknall. Pictured from left are Finley Straw, Ellie Straw and Lewis Hurt.A Teddy Bears Picnic was held at the Salvation Army Rooms in Hucknall. Pictured from left are Finley Straw, Ellie Straw and Lewis Hurt.
Retro: Fantastic memories galore with our latest selection of archive photos

Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.
By Steve Eyley
​​​​​​From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs from 2007?

A drum workshop was held at Bulwell Library by the Black Cultural Arts Service as part of the City Libraries positive images programme.

1. Bang the drum all day

A drum workshop was held at Bulwell Library by the Black Cultural Arts Service as part of the City Libraries positive images programme. Photo: Angela Ward

Pupils Joe Crespo, 14, Ryan King, 13, and Kemrie Johnson, 13, model the new uniform at Holgate Comprehensive School in front of the school's sculptures.

2. Do you remember this event?

Pupils Joe Crespo, 14, Ryan King, 13, and Kemrie Johnson, 13, model the new uniform at Holgate Comprehensive School in front of the school's sculptures. Photo: Shirley Watson

New Hucknall Town manager David Lloyd is pictured with club chairman Brian Holmes and assistant manager John Knapper.

3. All smiles

New Hucknall Town manager David Lloyd is pictured with club chairman Brian Holmes and assistant manager John Knapper. Photo: Anne.Shelley

Staff at Total Look get their nails ready for their charity day which was held to help raise funds for the City Hospital.

4. Nailed it

Staff at Total Look get their nails ready for their charity day which was held to help raise funds for the City Hospital. Photo: Angela Ward

