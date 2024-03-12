From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. Do you remember this?
2008: Kerry Wilson (manager) and Irene Eaton (deputy manager) celebrate the new refurbishment at the Co-op on Watnall Road in Hucknall. Photo: Angela Ward
2. Taste of success
2008: Debbie Hazeldine is pictured in the new farm shop at Hall Farm, Watnall, during National Farm Open Day. Photo: Roger Grayson
3. Let there be light
2010: Members of the Watnall WI celebrate their new lights and roof supplied by E-ON. From the left are Joyce Widowson, Kathleen Seed, Helen Rose, president, and Valerie Wikkes. Photo: Angela Ward
4. Read all about it
2007: Pupils from the library club at Edgewood Primary School, Hucknall, enjoy their new library. Photo: Shirley Watson