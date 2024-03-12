2010: Children at Watnall Road Pre-school play group in Hucknall take part in a road safety day. They are (from left) Joel Daft, Serenna Smith and James Ball.2010: Children at Watnall Road Pre-school play group in Hucknall take part in a road safety day. They are (from left) Joel Daft, Serenna Smith and James Ball.
2010: Children at Watnall Road Pre-school play group in Hucknall take part in a road safety day. They are (from left) Joel Daft, Serenna Smith and James Ball.

Retro: Get ready to enjoy another wander down Memory Lane

Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.
By Steve Eyley
Published 12th Mar 2024, 00:00 GMT

​From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

2008: Kerry Wilson (manager) and Irene Eaton (deputy manager) celebrate the new refurbishment at the Co-op on Watnall Road in Hucknall.

1. Do you remember this?

2008: Kerry Wilson (manager) and Irene Eaton (deputy manager) celebrate the new refurbishment at the Co-op on Watnall Road in Hucknall. Photo: Angela Ward

Photo Sales
2008: Debbie Hazeldine is pictured in the new farm shop at Hall Farm, Watnall, during National Farm Open Day.

2. Taste of success

2008: Debbie Hazeldine is pictured in the new farm shop at Hall Farm, Watnall, during National Farm Open Day. Photo: Roger Grayson

Photo Sales
2010: Members of the Watnall WI celebrate their new lights and roof supplied by E-ON. From the left are Joyce Widowson, Kathleen Seed, Helen Rose, president, and Valerie Wikkes.

3. Let there be light

2010: Members of the Watnall WI celebrate their new lights and roof supplied by E-ON. From the left are Joyce Widowson, Kathleen Seed, Helen Rose, president, and Valerie Wikkes. Photo: Angela Ward

Photo Sales
2007: Pupils from the library club at Edgewood Primary School, Hucknall, enjoy their new library.

4. Read all about it

2007: Pupils from the library club at Edgewood Primary School, Hucknall, enjoy their new library. Photo: Shirley Watson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Dispatch