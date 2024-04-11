2009: Jack Rontree takes the wheel of a combined harvester during a visit to the Hall Farm open day in Watnall.2009: Jack Rontree takes the wheel of a combined harvester during a visit to the Hall Farm open day in Watnall.
By Steve Eyley
Published 12th Apr 2024, 00:00 BST

​​​​From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

2009: At the Watnall Pre-School teddy bears' picnic are Jack Williams, four, Coun Keith Longdon, and Sam Halford-Maw, four.

2009: At the Watnall Pre-School teddy bears' picnic are Jack Williams, four, Coun Keith Longdon, and Sam Halford-Maw, four. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

2009: It's all smiles for those at a healthy eating day held at Watnall Road Community Centre in Hucknall.

2009: It's all smiles for those at a healthy eating day held at Watnall Road Community Centre in Hucknall. Photo: Angela Ward

2010: New Hucknall Town manager Tommy Brookbanks is pictured at the start of his two-year stint in the role.

2010: New Hucknall Town manager Tommy Brookbanks is pictured at the start of his two-year stint in the role. Photo: Anne Shelley

2010: Tyler Woolley of Hucknall is pictured next to a Hurricane at the Moorgreen Show.

2010: Tyler Woolley of Hucknall is pictured next to a Hurricane at the Moorgreen Show. Photo: Angela Ward

