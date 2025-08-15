National Academy students are happy with their results in 2015.placeholder image
Retro: Look back at GCSE results days from the Dispatch archives

By John Smith
Published 15th Aug 2025, 07:00 BST
Next week is GCSE results day across the UK – a huge moment in the school days of every young adult.

As they get their results, they can start looking forward to their future – whether that’s staying on in education or going into training or employment.

Whatever the results, all students deserve congratulations for completing the long GCSE journey.

Over the years, the Dispatch snappers have been there to capture the joy and drama of GCSE results day.

Do these pictures bring back memories for you?

Bulwell Academy staff and students are all smiles after getting their results in 2015.

Bulwell Academy staff and students are all smiles after getting their results in 2015. Photo: National World

Holgate students jumping for joy on results day in 2012.

Holgate students jumping for joy on results day in 2012. Photo: National World

Happy Holgate students on results day in 2015.

Happy Holgate students on results day in 2015. Photo: National World

National students Katie Brothwell, Jonathan Kirk, Jack Fearn, Paul Lester, Dean Davenport and Eli Mitchell checking out their results back in 2009.

National students Katie Brothwell, Jonathan Kirk, Jack Fearn, Paul Lester, Dean Davenport and Eli Mitchell checking out their results back in 2009. Photo: National World

