Retro: Look back at GCSE results days from the Dispatch archives

As they get their results, they can start looking forward to their future – whether that’s staying on in education or going into training or employment.

Whatever the results, all students deserve congratulations for completing the long GCSE journey.

Over the years, the Dispatch snappers have been there to capture the joy and drama of GCSE results day.

Do these pictures bring back memories for you?

1 . GCSE results day retro Bulwell Academy staff and students are all smiles after getting their results in 2015. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . GCSE results day retro Holgate students jumping for joy on results day in 2012. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . GCSE results day retro Happy Holgate students on results day in 2015. Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . GCSE results day retro National students Katie Brothwell, Jonathan Kirk, Jack Fearn, Paul Lester, Dean Davenport and Eli Mitchell checking out their results back in 2009. Photo: National World Photo Sales