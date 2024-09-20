RETRO: Looking back at 19 cat snaps across the Mansfield and Ashfield community

Thanks to an afternoon looking at our photo archive, we have discovered adorable photos of cats from across the Mansfield and Ashfield community.
Have you been featured in any of these 19 photos?
We would love to hear from you.
1. Kirkby Cats Home
Philip Clarke with Morris at the Kirkby Cats Home, 2009. Photo: Angela Ward
2. Hucknall vet
David Allen Manager/vet at Go Pet Hucknall and Rikki Hawkins from the Prevent unwanted pets group, examining Tess the cat as part of a promotion of a special offer for spaying cats. 2008. Photo: Dispatch
3. Sutton
Veterinary Nurse Katie Burbidge from Shannon Lodge Veterinary Surgery is pictured with the cat in 2009. Photo: Jane Hilton
4. Hucknall
Phil McGuire with cat Indie. 2011. Photo: Anne Shelley
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.