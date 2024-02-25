News you can trust since 1904
Retro: ​Marvellous memories galore in our latest set of archive photos

Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.
By Steve Eyley
Published 25th Feb 2024, 00:00 GMT

​​​​​​From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

2007: Des Walker, Lord Mayor of Nottingham, cuts Bulwell Credit Union's 10th anniversary cake.

1. All smiles

2007: Des Walker, Lord Mayor of Nottingham, cuts Bulwell Credit Union's 10th anniversary cake. Photo: Roger Grayson

2. Bulbs galore

2006: Pupils from Cantrell Primary School took part in bulb planting at Bulwell Boggs. Pictured is Emilee Kemp-Marlow. Photo: Angela Ward

3. Running for charity

2007: Amanda Thorley of Hucknall raised over £1,000 for the Breast Cancer Campaign by running the Great North Run in this outfit. Photo: Angela Ward

4. Were you at this event?

2007: Connor Hind and Nikyla Bartram with staff members Sarah Wilkinson, Angela Fletcher and Judy Robinson at Bulwell SureStart's book start day. Photo: Roger Grayson

