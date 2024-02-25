From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. All smiles
2007: Des Walker, Lord Mayor of Nottingham, cuts Bulwell Credit Union's 10th anniversary cake. Photo: Roger Grayson
2. Bulbs galore
2006: Pupils from Cantrell Primary School took part in bulb planting at Bulwell Boggs. Pictured is Emilee Kemp-Marlow. Photo: Angela Ward
3. Running for charity
2007: Amanda Thorley of Hucknall raised over £1,000 for the Breast Cancer Campaign by running the Great North Run in this outfit. Photo: Angela Ward
4. Were you at this event?
2007: Connor Hind and Nikyla Bartram with staff members Sarah Wilkinson, Angela Fletcher and Judy Robinson at Bulwell SureStart's book start day. Photo: Roger Grayson