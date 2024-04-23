From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. Fancy a biscuit?
2010: Staff at the Hucknall branch of Bon Marche put on coffee and cakes for customers as part of the Macmillan Coffee Morning event. Photo: Angela Ward
2. All smiles
2010: Pictured at the opening of Fur-ever Friends in Hucknall are first customers Anne and Fred Goodall, with Gail Lambert (volunteer) and manager Colleen Worley. Photo: Angela Ward
3. On the ball
2010: Andrew Eastwood of Linby Colliery FC won the Nottinghamshire Charter Standard football coach of the year award. Photo: Angela Ward
4. Artistic talent
2010: Luke Seaton is pictured with one of his plasticine sculptures at The Gallery in Hucknall. Photo: Angela Ward