2008: Malachi Minto, Matthew Queally and Hannah Nguyen celebrate the Gold award for healthy eating at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour School, Bulwell.

Retro: ​Marvellous memories galore with these archive Dispatch photos

Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.
By Steve Eyley
Published 21st Mar 2024, 00:00 GMT

​​From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

2008: WithinTheseWords, a band from River Leen School, Bulwell, won the Band in the Sands contest.

1. Award winners

2008: WithinTheseWords, a band from River Leen School, Bulwell, won the Band in the Sands contest. Photo: Shirley Watson

2007: Staff from the Ikea store plant trees in High Wood Cemetery, Bulwell. Pictured are Loran Paxton, Luke Gentry and Faye Holmes.

2. All smiles

2007: Staff from the Ikea store plant trees in High Wood Cemetery, Bulwell. Pictured are Loran Paxton, Luke Gentry and Faye Holmes. Photo: Shirley Watson

2007: MP Graham Allen learns about saving energy from Class 11 at Cantrell Primary School, Bulwell.

3. Were you in this class?

2007: MP Graham Allen learns about saving energy from Class 11 at Cantrell Primary School, Bulwell. Photo: Shirley Watson

2008: Members of Friends of Bulwell Boggs celebrate the go-ahead of plans to build a new water park there.

4. Getting the green light

2008: Members of Friends of Bulwell Boggs celebrate the go-ahead of plans to build a new water park there. Photo: Angela Ward

