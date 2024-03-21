From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. Award winners
2008: WithinTheseWords, a band from River Leen School, Bulwell, won the Band in the Sands contest. Photo: Shirley Watson
2. All smiles
2007: Staff from the Ikea store plant trees in High Wood Cemetery, Bulwell. Pictured are Loran Paxton, Luke Gentry and Faye Holmes. Photo: Shirley Watson
3. Were you in this class?
2007: MP Graham Allen learns about saving energy from Class 11 at Cantrell Primary School, Bulwell. Photo: Shirley Watson
4. Getting the green light
2008: Members of Friends of Bulwell Boggs celebrate the go-ahead of plans to build a new water park there. Photo: Angela Ward