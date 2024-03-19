Check out these nine retro snaps from the Mansfield and Ashfield archives, featuring Easter bonnets, chocolate, and fundraising fun.
1. Big smiles
2006. Ella -Mae Harrison and Teleah England shared Easter bonnets at the Easter Bonnet day at Leen Mills Play group in Hucknall. Photo: Angela Ward
2. Easter Egg Hunt
Alison Waring pictured with youngsters during the Easter Egg Hunt at the Ladybrook Children's Centre on Saturday. Pictured from the left are Max Heather, Reeanna Lapinski, and Jack Wileman. 2007. Photo: Roger Grayson
3. Easter 2006
Katie Bowers and Evie Withers held onto their hats on a very windy Easter bonnet parade at Rocking Horse Nursery in Kirkby. Photo: Angela Ward
4. Egg and spoon race
SureStart Newstead Children's Centre held an Easter Play Scheme in 2007 for local youngsters and their parents. Centre Co-ordinator Helen Marriott watched the Egg and Spoon Race. Photo: Jane Hilton