Retro: Nine fantastic Easter photos from across Mansfield and Ashfield

Spring is here and Easter is just around the corner...
By Phoebe Cox
Published 19th Mar 2024, 12:27 GMT

Check out these nine retro snaps from the Mansfield and Ashfield archives, featuring Easter bonnets, chocolate, and fundraising fun.

2006. Ella -Mae Harrison and Teleah England shared Easter bonnets at the Easter Bonnet day at Leen Mills Play group in Hucknall.

1. Big smiles

2006. Ella -Mae Harrison and Teleah England shared Easter bonnets at the Easter Bonnet day at Leen Mills Play group in Hucknall. Photo: Angela Ward

Alison Waring pictured with youngsters during the Easter Egg Hunt at the Ladybrook Children's Centre on Saturday. Pictured from the left are Max Heather, Reeanna Lapinski, and Jack Wileman. 2007.

2. Easter Egg Hunt

Alison Waring pictured with youngsters during the Easter Egg Hunt at the Ladybrook Children's Centre on Saturday. Pictured from the left are Max Heather, Reeanna Lapinski, and Jack Wileman. 2007. Photo: Roger Grayson

Katie Bowers and Evie Withers held onto their hats on a very windy Easter bonnet parade at Rocking Horse Nursery in Kirkby.

3. Easter 2006

Katie Bowers and Evie Withers held onto their hats on a very windy Easter bonnet parade at Rocking Horse Nursery in Kirkby. Photo: Angela Ward

SureStart Newstead Children's Centre held an Easter Play Scheme in 2007 for local youngsters and their parents. Centre Co-ordinator Helen Marriott watched the Egg and Spoon Race.

4. Egg and spoon race

SureStart Newstead Children's Centre held an Easter Play Scheme in 2007 for local youngsters and their parents. Centre Co-ordinator Helen Marriott watched the Egg and Spoon Race. Photo: Jane Hilton

