Retro: Open the vault for more great pictures from the Dispatch archives

From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment.
Do you remember these or recognise anyone in these photographs?
1. Enjoying a cuppa
Sue Astill (left), manager of Bon Marche in Hucknall, enjoys a coffee with customer Margaret Barker at their world's biggest coffee morning back in 2007. Photo: National World
2. Runs in the family
The Campbell family entered the 2007 Robin Hood Half-Marathon together to raise money for a cancer charity. Photo: National World
3. My ball!
Youngster Isobel Davis decides she's keeping the match ball before a charity game at Hucknall Town in 2007. Photo: National World
4. Charity stars
Fund raising members of the 50+ Group at an event at Hucknall Leisure Centre raising money for Breakthrough Breast Cancer, Photo: National World