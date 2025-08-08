Hucknall National students Rebekah Cotterill, Mark Dennis, Lucy Cook, Emma Garfoot and Simon Brooks jump for joy after getting their results in 2008.placeholder image
Retro: Open up the archives for some Dispatch memories of A-level results day

By John Smith
Published 8th Aug 2025, 07:00 BST
Next week is A-level results day across the UK – a huge moment for thousands of young men and women.

As they get their results, they can start looking forward to their future – whether that’s going on to university, training or leaving education and taking their first steps into the world of work.

Whatever the results, all deserve congratulations for completing the long A-levels journey and a well-earned celebration is due.

Over the years, Dispatch snappers have been there to capture the joy and drama of A-level results day.

Do these pictures bring back memories for you?

Holgate Academy students finding out their results in 2017.

Holgate Academy students finding out their results in 2017. Photo: National World

Hucknall National students celebrating in 2008.

Hucknall National students celebrating in 2008. Photo: National World

National students Max Osborne, Becky Towsey, Caroline Lynk, Charlotte Johnson, Samual Cobley, Joseph Revill , Ryan Jackson and Louise Richardson are all happy after getting their results in 2007

National students Max Osborne, Becky Towsey, Caroline Lynk, Charlotte Johnson, Samual Cobley, Joseph Revill , Ryan Jackson and Louise Richardson are all happy after getting their results in 2007 Photo: National World

Holgate student Reece Gatland celebrated some great results in 2021.

Holgate student Reece Gatland celebrated some great results in 2021. Photo: Submitted

