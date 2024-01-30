News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
A group of schoolgirls venture out onto a flooded field in Nottingham after a severe freeze on 29th January 1912.A group of schoolgirls venture out onto a flooded field in Nottingham after a severe freeze on 29th January 1912.
A group of schoolgirls venture out onto a flooded field in Nottingham after a severe freeze on 29th January 1912.

Amazing photos show how life has changed in Nottingham over the years - including the City Ground

This retro gallery brings you these very special black and white images showing how life looked in our city 100 years ago.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 18th Apr 2023, 08:15 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 18:00 GMT

The brilliant images take a look at what some of Nottingham’s streets and landmarks used to look like in the early 20th century.

The gallery also features pictures from Nottingham Forest games in a very different footballing world, you fans watching Test cricket at Trent Bridge and life for factory workers.

There’s plenty more as well to help take you back in time.

You can send your retro pictures to [email protected] for possible publication.

The Market Place in Nottingham, circa 1900.

1. Nottingham, Market Place

The Market Place in Nottingham, circa 1900. Photo: London Stereoscopic Company

Photo Sales
Nottingham Market Place prepares to start trading.

2. Nottingham Market Place

Nottingham Market Place prepares to start trading. Photo: London Stereoscopic Company

Photo Sales
Nottingham Castle circa 1900.

3. Nottingham Castle

Nottingham Castle circa 1900. Photo: Hulton Archive

Photo Sales
Twenty five boys and 25 girls, children of the Nottingham unemployed were each presented with a new and complete set of clothing at Wellaton Park, Nottingham. The clothing was obtained from the funds subscribed by Their Majesties to the Pearson 's Fresh Air Fund in commemoration of their Silver Jubilee.

4. Helping the kids

Twenty five boys and 25 girls, children of the Nottingham unemployed were each presented with a new and complete set of clothing at Wellaton Park, Nottingham. The clothing was obtained from the funds subscribed by Their Majesties to the Pearson 's Fresh Air Fund in commemoration of their Silver Jubilee. Photo: Hulton Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:NottinghamTrent Bridge