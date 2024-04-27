From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. All smiles
2010: Staff from ACAS help out at the Bulwell Community Gardens. They are Hilary Baumfield, Kim Rowlett, Jane Parker and Martyn Lowe. Photo: Angela Ward
2. School's in
2009: Graham Roberts, head of the new Bulwell Academy, with pupils Aron Crombie, Lee Taylor, Channel Watts and Summa Orridge. Photo: Angela Ward
3. Great news
2010: Officials and fans at Hucknall Town FC celebrate getting the go-ahead for a new ground. Photo: Angela Ward
4. Sterling work
2010: Hucknall cyclist Reg Tuckwood was recognised for his work with Notts Cyclists Touring Club. Photo: Jane Hilton