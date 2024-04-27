2009: Merlin Parsons, aged three, enjoys plate spinning at a family fun day arranged by Bulwell Toy Library.2009: Merlin Parsons, aged three, enjoys plate spinning at a family fun day arranged by Bulwell Toy Library.
Retro: ​Stroll down Memory Lane again with this latest set of snaps

Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.
By Steve Eyley
Published 28th Apr 2024, 00:00 BST

​​​​​From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

2010: Staff from ACAS help out at the Bulwell Community Gardens. They are Hilary Baumfield, Kim Rowlett, Jane Parker and Martyn Lowe.

2010: Staff from ACAS help out at the Bulwell Community Gardens. They are Hilary Baumfield, Kim Rowlett, Jane Parker and Martyn Lowe. Photo: Angela Ward

2009: Graham Roberts, head of the new Bulwell Academy, with pupils Aron Crombie, Lee Taylor, Channel Watts and Summa Orridge.

2009: Graham Roberts, head of the new Bulwell Academy, with pupils Aron Crombie, Lee Taylor, Channel Watts and Summa Orridge. Photo: Angela Ward

2010: Officials and fans at Hucknall Town FC celebrate getting the go-ahead for a new ground.

2010: Officials and fans at Hucknall Town FC celebrate getting the go-ahead for a new ground. Photo: Angela Ward

2010: Hucknall cyclist Reg Tuckwood was recognised for his work with Notts Cyclists Touring Club.

2010: Hucknall cyclist Reg Tuckwood was recognised for his work with Notts Cyclists Touring Club. Photo: Jane Hilton

