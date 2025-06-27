Retro: Take a stroll down memory lane again with more snaps from the Dispatch archives

From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment.
Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. You've got to pick a pocket or two...
Members of the cast from Hucknall National School's 2007 production of Oliver! Photo: National World
2. Show time
Pupils from Holgate Junior School get ready for their 2007 production of Charlie and the Chocolate factory Photo: National World
3. Mural magic
Back in 2007, pupils from Holgate School painted a mural in the playground at Beardall Street Primary School Photo: National World
4. On the ball
Hucknall Ladies Water Polo Team after the beach ball volleyball event at the It's A Knockout event at the Horse & Groom pub in Linby. Photo: National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.