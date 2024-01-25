News you can trust since 1904
Leo Cahira is pictured at the Saplings Summer Play Scheme fun day at St Peter and St Paul's, Hucknall.Leo Cahira is pictured at the Saplings Summer Play Scheme fun day at St Peter and St Paul's, Hucknall.
Retro: ​Take a trip back in time with these latest archive photos

Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.
By Steve Eyley
Published 25th Jan 2024, 00:00 GMT

​​​​From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

Nine-year-old Peter Cable from Hucknall takes to the air at the Moorgreen Show.

1. Flying high

Nine-year-old Peter Cable from Hucknall takes to the air at the Moorgreen Show. Photo: Roger Grayson

Paranormal investigators (left to right) Daniel Hucknall and Carl Hardy from Hucknall-based Comoparmi.

2. Ghostly goings-on

Paranormal investigators (left to right) Daniel Hucknall and Carl Hardy from Hucknall-based Comoparmi. Photo: Shirley Watson

Kristian Lander leads the Myths and Legends walk in Linby. Also pictured are Joy White and Denis Robinson.

3. Myths walk

Kristian Lander leads the Myths and Legends walk in Linby. Also pictured are Joy White and Denis Robinson. Photo: Angela Ward

Lisa Hay of Hucknall with a mock-up of a magazine she was launching for parents, 'Raring2go!'

4. Hold the front page

Lisa Hay of Hucknall with a mock-up of a magazine she was launching for parents, 'Raring2go!' Photo: Shirley Watson

