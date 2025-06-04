Retro: Take another trip down memory lane with the Dispatch archives

From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment.
Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. Top marks
Staff and pupils at Holy Cross Primary School celebrate some great SATs results. Photo: National World
2. Helping hand
Staff at the Bulwell branch of Travelcare hand over three shopping trolleys stacked with generous donations of pet food from customers to the RSPCA. Photo: National World
3. In tune for Eric
Southwell Minster School Orchestra gave a concert to mark the 50th Anniversary of the death of Eric Coats at Hucknall Leisure Centre back in 2007. Photo: National World
4. Weighty matters
Former Bulwell MP Graham Allen does a spot of weight training along with Malcolm Cowgill , principal of South Notts College, at the officiall re opening of the Henry Mellish Sports Centre in 2011. Photo: National World
