There was plenty of interested when Hucknall firefighters staged a rescue demonstration in the town.

Take a stroll down memory lane again with more snaps from the Dispatch archives

By John Smith
Published 8th Aug 2025, 07:00 BST
Here are some of the latest great photos from the Hucknall Dispatch’s archives.

From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment.

Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

Enjoying a teddy bear's picnic at Hucknall's Salvation Army rooms in 2007 are Finley, Ellie and Lewis.

Enjoying a teddy bear's picnic at Hucknall's Salvation Army rooms in 2007 are Finley, Ellie and Lewis. Photo: National World

Holgate students model the school's new uniform after it was changed in 2007.

Holgate students model the school's new uniform after it was changed in 2007. Photo: National World

Youngster Leo shows off his artwork as a summer play scheme fun day at St Peter and St Paul's Church in 2007.

Youngster Leo shows off his artwork as a summer play scheme fun day at St Peter and St Paul's Church in 2007. Photo: National World

A dog enjoying taking part in the flyball race at the Moorgreen Show.

A dog enjoying taking part in the flyball race at the Moorgreen Show. Photo: National World

