Alfa Romeo has revealed pricing and specification details for its new premium compact SUV, the Tonale.

Going head-to-head with the likes of the BMW X1, Audi Q3 and Volvo XC40, Alfa’s first hybrid will start at just under £40,000. Order books are open now, with first deliveries due in UK showrooms next month.

Sitting beneath the Italian carmaker’s Stelvio SUV, the Tonale will be available in three specifications: Speciale, Ti and Veloce.

The Speciale, which will only be available at the Tonale’s launch, starts at £38,595 and includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with sat nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and wireless smartphone charging. Additional standard kit includes automatic wipers, electric mirrors and dual-zone air conditioning.

Across the Tonale range, an electric tailgate, a reversing camera, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry, automatic headlamps with dusk sensor and automatic high-beam, electric folding and heated exterior mirrors, a six-speaker sound system and wireless charging pad, plus safety tech including forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition and adaptive cruise control are all fitted as standard.

Priced from £39,995, the Ti adds a bespoke exterior design with a chrome front-grille bezel and gloss-black inserts, mirror caps and wheel caps. Eighteen-inch alloys are also standard. The cabin is fitted with black cloth upholstery, plus there’s a leather steering wheel.

The range-topping Veloce, which starts at £42,495, again has different styling altogether, with matt-black inserts, privacy glass, a darker front bezel and 1inch alloys. And while there are further improvements in the cabin, including black-and-red Alcantara upholstery, plus aluminium pedals and gearshift paddles, the most noticeable difference is an improved ride. The Veloce is fitted with dual-stage valve suspension as standard.