Nigel was over the moon with his prize | BOTB

Nigel Aldridge was stunned when he won a luxury Knaus motorhome worth £79,000 — despite forgetting he’d even entered.

Nigel Aldridge, from Berkshire, had always dreamed of owning a motorhome - but when he was told he had won one worth £79,000 he was more than a little stunned.

The 55-year-old was busy looking after some dogs that were boarding with him in his home when he had a knock on the door. It was Christian Williams, a presenter for BOTB.

Nigel had entered a competition to win a Knaus Boxdrive 680ME 177 and forgotten all about it.

But reality soon struck when he was led outside to see his new motorhome - one of dozens of dream prizes given away by BOTB.

“I forgot I entered and couldn’t remember at first what I had played for,” Nigel admitted.

The Knaus motorhome is worth £79,000 | BOTB

“When I first opened the door, I was thinking, who is this?”

The high-spec motorhome features a spacious layout with a large rear bed, bathroom with cassette toilet and shower, and a fully equipped kitchen.

“To win is a lovely feeling, and I’ve never experienced anything like that before,” Nigel said.

“It’s one of those things where you wonder what it would feel like to win something like this, but you never expect it to happen.

“We’ve been looking around at them for a while, but they’re obviously quite a lot of money. Occasionally I’ll play for one just to see what happens.”

Although blown away by his life-changing prize, he told Christian he was tempted to take the competition's standard cash alternative – to finish work on the house he and his partner recently bought.

The interior is full of clever features | BOTB

“We bought a fixer-upper and would like to use the money to get the kitchen and patio finished,” he added.

“To take the cash is probably the most sensible thing to do, and hopefully we’ll still have some money left over to get a camper.

“My partner has got her heart set on going to the Lake District. After that, I’d like to look at travelling to Europe, and places like France, Spain and maybe Italy.”

Christian said: “This is an incredible prize. Whether Nigel chooses to take the motorhome and hit the road or use the cash to transform his home, it’s a life-changing moment either way.

“Nigel had totally forgotten he’d entered, and wasn’t even sure what prize he’d played for! That made this surprise even better.”

