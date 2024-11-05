After 40 years the SEAT Ibiza is still going strong, says Julie Marshall

It’s hard to believe that the SEAT Ibiza has been around for 40 years. But that is indeed the case. And to celebrate that fact the Spanish manufacturer launched a special anniversary model earlier this year.

Interesting fact: the acronym SEAT stands for Sociedad Española de Automóviles de Turismo which, according to Google Translate means Spanish Society of Touring Automobiles.

Since Ibiza was launched in 1984 it has gone through five generations, sold more than 6 million units and was the car that spearheaded SEAT’s success.

In fact, if you mention SEAT, this is the car that most people associate with the brand.

The limited edition Anniversary model features new equipment and a few styling cues. It has a lovely smart grey paint job (Graphene Grey paired with 18in Performance alloy wheels in Cosmos Grey) and the interior has figure-hugging bucket seats with red stitching and is finished in dark aluminium. A couple of Anniversary decals are dotted around. There are subtle Anniversary Limited Edition branded front door pillars and exclusive door sill protectors so you are in no doubt you are in a special edition model.

The fifth generation model dates back to 2017 but there was a substantial facelift in 2021 which is the one the Anniversary model is based on.

Ibiza is a straightforward car to drive without too many electronics to trip you up.

The cabin temperature is controlled via a couple of chunky knobs with switches above and while volume for the infotainment is via a screen there’s also a handy little knurled wheel on the steering wheel.

The digital cockpit is also quite straightforward to use and there are a number of different options available for configuration.

Although in the supermini class it is actually quite roomy and the interior doesn’t feel cramped at all - particularly in the front.

The lack of an armrest is noticeable and an annoying oversight. The centre console looks a bit cheap and not particularly useful.

There’s room for two adults to get comfy in the rear seats (three at a push) and the 355-litre boot will take a couple of suitcases or a week’s worth of grocery shopping. With the seats folded there is 1165 litres to work with.

Although it doesn’t offer a standout driving experience neither is it lacking in road manners. The steering is sharp and the three-cylinder one-litre engine with 113bhp in our sporty Anniversary Edition FR is sprightly enough with the 0-62mph dash taking 9.7 seconds. Its also pulls quite well with 147lb/ft of torque.

Equipment in the anniversary model is quite impressive for a sub £25k car including the aforementioned climate control it has a panoramic roof and a nine speaker Beats audio system.

Our test car came with an additional £250 safety and security pack consisting of adaptive cruise control, high beam assist and dynamic road sign display.

It also had a six-speed manual gearbox and an actual handbrake. It’s so long since I’ve reviewed a car with a proper handbrake rather than an electric one I kept forgetting to disengage it before setting off.

FactFile

SEAT ibiza

Price: £24,390 (£24,620 as tested)

Engine: 1.0 TSI

Power: 1113bhp

Torque: 147lb/ft

Transmission: six-speed manual

Top speed: 123mph

0-62mph: 9.7 seconds

Economy: 48.7-50.4mpg

CO 2 emissions:126g/km