Review: Volkswagen T-Cross

VW T-Cross

The latest incarnation of the T-Cross, VW’s small SUV is as good as ever, says Julie Marshall

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since Volkswagen’s T-Cross SUV was first launched in 2019, it’s been a phenomenal success and has sold more than 1.2 million worldwide.

The latest model, tested here, went on sale in 2024 and is as good as its predecessors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having said that, I would have loved to have driven about in the snazzy yellow Rubber Ducky vehicle rather than the staid Smokey Grey one that was delivered.

VW T-Cross

The bizarre name came about following a public poll, with 46 per cent opting for Rubber Ducky to describe the vibrant yellow paint.

T-Cross is available in four trim levels: Life, Match, Style and Black Edition and the sporty R-Line.

There are three engines across the range: two three-cylinder one-litre petrol examples (94bhp and 113bhp) and a 1.5-litre petrol delivering 148bhp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We drove the middle-powered one and found it surprisingly good with brisk acceleration (10.3 seconds to 62mph). It was trouble-free and a joy to drive.

It was paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, which made a nice change. Most manufacturers seem to be moving away from manual and onto automatic transmission.

Perhaps I’m out of practice, but I didn’t find it as smooth as VW gearboxes I’ve known and loved in the past.

The whole car is refreshingly old-school with a manual handbrake and a spare wheel rather than a compressor and sealing foam kit (the latter added a £260 premium). It did, however, have push-button starting - again, more manufacturers are heading down that road, which I quite like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 18in alloy wheels made the ride quite harsh and quite uncomfortable at times - it did mean the handling was good though, which I suppose is a price you have to pay. The T-Cross is the smallest SUV in the VW line-up, but it can easily fit five adults.

It’s comfortable, has versatile sliding rear seats, decent headroom and a great driving position.

The boot has room for 385-455 litres of luggage, and if the rear seat is folded down, this releases a flat load area with up to 1,281 litres.

The interior is nicely styled and incorporates plenty of storage space. It has two USB-C ports in the front and two USB-C charging sockets on the centre console in the rear. The digital cockpit is easy to read and customisable with easy-to-navigate menus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parking is easy to achieve and is aided admirably with front and rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera on the top spec models.

The T-Cross has a wealth of safety features as standard, including a very keen proximity sensor - not always a good thing.

My drive is very narrow and has plenty of room to get a large car down with room to spare, but the T-Cross beeped alarmingly all the way along. You can almost get into a ‘cry wolf’ situation and be tempted to ignore its wailing which could prove dangerous.

Volkswagen T-Cross

Price: £29,115 (as tested £32,260

Engine: Three-cylinder one-litre petrol

Power: 113bhp

Torque: 147.5lb/ft

Transmission: Six-speed manual

Top speed: 119mph

0-62mph: 10.3 seconds

Economy: 49.8mpg

CO2 emissions:129g/km