Nottinghamshire shoppers urged to make their Christmas count by supporting their favourite charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shoppers can secure valuable donations for their favourite charity or good cause for free, simply by doing their usual Christmas shopping via the easyfundraising website or app.

More than 8,000 brands are signed up to the easyfundraising platform with all the big name brands on the platform including John Lewis, Currys, Apple, H&M and Marks and Spencer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once a customer has bought their items through the easyfundraising website, the retailer will give a donation to the charity or good cause of the customer’s choice – including plenty of local and grassroots causes such as PTA groups, local football teams and food banks. If your preferred cause isn't listed, you can request to have it added.

Make Christmas count by supporting your favourite charity.

And with Christmas now less than 100 days away, easyfundraising wants people to know that this festive period they really can #MakeItCount.

Charities and good causes have been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Many have taken fewer donations because of people tightening their belts and cutting back on spending.

This means platforms such as easyfundraising are more important than ever so everyone knows they can still give while just going about their day-to-day shopping.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Groceries, including the all-important turkey, can be bought through supermarkets partnered on the easyfundraising website, such as Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons.

So can presents and gifts like clothing items, perfumes, and jewellery from retailers including Asos, the Perfume Shop and H Samuel.

In Nottinghamshire, charities such as the Nottinghamshire Hospice and Age UK Nottinghamshire are some of the good causes accepting donations on the platform.

James Moir, the CEO of easyfundraising, says: “Christmas is now around the corner and soon we will be tucking into a tasty turkey and all the trimmings. Oh, and of course, opening the presents we have been given from our friends and loved ones.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Around £20 billion was spent last year on presents in the run-up to the festive period, showcasing how important this time of year is and how crucial it can be for charities and good causes if you choose to shop using easyfundraising.

“It won’t cost you a penny or add anything extra to your bill but could provide a crucial lifeline to those good causes who really need the cash.

“Christmas is about coming together to make a difference. So, while the donation you generate alone might not seem like a lot, added up it will make a huge difference to your chosen good cause or charity.”