Nursery children spread Christmas cheer with donation to Hucknall food bank

Children at Applegarth Nursery have embraced the spirit of giving this Christmas by donating advent calendars to the Hucknall food bank.

A spokesperson said: “These little superheroes have shown us that kindness knows no age limits.

"They understand the importance of helping those in need, especially during this festive season.

“Together, they decided to share the joy of counting down to Christmas with those who may not have the same privileges as them.”

Hucknall food bank is based at Under One Roof on Vine Terrace and provides essential support to families and individuals facing food insecurity.

The spokesperson continued: “By donating advent calendars, the children have not only brought joy to others but they have also reminded us of the power of unity and compassion.

“We couldn't be prouder of our little ones at Applegarth for their selflessness and generosity.