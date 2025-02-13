Experts say good looks are no longer a dating priority - here's what people are really looking out for
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Sex appeal and good looks appear to be a thing of the past when it comes to dating and relationships as new research reveals that two-thirds of people are looking for a good sense of humour and a fun-loving partner who cares about social issues.
Shared interests and mutual hobbies are also important, whilst ex-relationships and appearance are topics to avoid.
The top qualities people value in a potential partner are that they are able to listen (38 percent), they are funny and know how to have a good laugh (36 percent) and they have common interests (32 percent).
Good chat, regular communication and emotional intelligence were also voted a must-have by 29 percent, showed the research by Readly digital magazine and newspaper app.
Almost two-thirds (60 percent) said it was important that their partner or prospective partner is well-read on societal issues, global news and local matters.
Whilst 7% don’t care, as long as they are passionate about other things such as hobbies and interests.
But it’s not all hunky dory when it comes to dating. Topics to avoid on a first date are ex-partners or previous relationships (43 percent), criticism of appearance or behaviour (34 percent) and financial problems or salary expectations (29 percent).
Mentioning marriage or the desire to have children would turn off 23 percent of people and 21 percent would want to steer well clear of political views, showed the research of 2,000 adults.
Dating and relationship expert Sarah Louise Ryan said: "In 2025 we are seeing human contact time and connection at an all-time low so dating has never been more important.
"Making time to connect through face-to-face conversation, whether it’s a new date or a long-term couple, is essential for healthy coupling.
"A good date is often determined by how good the conversation feels as the connection unfolds, yet a dating trend I am seeing is that singles are worrying too much about what others think of them.
"So invest in yourself and fill your own cup to build confidence within.
"This allows you to chat authentically and supports eradicating nervousness and first-date jitters.
"By reading about and connecting with your own interests, hobbies and passions it creates inspiration and fulfilment and this really shows up when dating and meeting new people."
Reading romantic short stories in magazines, quickly being dubbed "Romantasy", is having a resurgence, according to the study conducted by Readly.
And the love lives of celebrity couples is a trending topic.
The celebrity couples most people aspire to have a relationship similar to are Prince William and Princess Kate (31%), Victoria & David Beckham (28%) and Tom Holland & Zendaya (26%), showed the research.
Dating and relationship expert Sarah Louise Ryan has shared these tips for singles:
Prioritize Yourself First
With dating it can feel like a pressure cooker because finding a romantic connection or deepening it if you’re already a couple can make you feel vulnerable.
Focus on your mental and physical well-being before dating. Engage in hobbies, fitness, and self-care to feel confident and fulfilled. A great life attracts great connections.
Dress comfortably
Wear clothes that make you feel at ease. Confidence comes from feeling good in what you wear, allowing you to focus on your date and chatting about hobbies and interests that matter rather than your outfit.
If you’re not used to wearing six-inch heels or a suit, don’t wear them on a date!
Pick a playful, interactive date
Play mini golf, do a cooking class, play darts or a pub quiz.
When you do something playful, you operate as a team and get to know the person in many different layers without the pressure and playing shows people more authentically too.
Engage with questions
When on a date, think about the person in front of you so ask questions and don’t fear judgement.
Show interest by asking about hobbies, interests, or global topics. Meaningful conversations help gauge compatibility and build rapport.
Embrace a Romantic Mindset
Watch rom-coms, read about romance and connection in magazines or the dating pages to get into the romantic dating mindset.
When looking for advice on dating and relationships, a third talk to friends and family about it (36%), others turn to relationship books and magazine articles (23%) and social media (19%) for advice.
