Board games aren't just for Christmas - here's a few tried and tested ones we like

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel board game

Board games aren't just for Christmas and these next few can be played at any time (even the festive themed one).

Get into a spin this year with the ultra-competitive Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel based on the hit TV series.

This time, you’re the contestant in a race to complete your own set of seven questions and make it through to the End Game, where one final question stands in the way of victory. Compete alone or get into teams to pool your expert knowledge of the vast array of categories, but it’s not that simple, as success all depends on the spin of The Wheel…Land on gold and you’ll be rewarded with an easier ride… but watch out for the red as you’ll be shut down and thrown off The Wheel.

Now included with any purchase of The Wheel board game is the new web app allowing users to play the TV show music when spinning the board games wheel, creating the full feeling of being on the show! It's available for all new and existing owners of the game and can be played on any web browser on mobile devices and computers. You can now sing ‘The Wheel, The Wheel, The Wheel’ to your hearts content!

With all the dizzying fun and nerve-jangling suspense of the show, it’s the board game ‘revolution’ you’ve been waiting for! The game has a vast array of question categories including science, movies, sport, TV, superheroes, video games, history and social media so something for the whole family.

Can You Solve Me? – available from Amazon for £32.99

NOW WITH 36% off at £21.24

You have nine oddly shaped pieces and a picture of a heart. Or maybe you're looking at a pile of polygons and wondering how in the world you'll make them into a star. Give your head a scratch and then get rearranging, because you've got a Tangram to solve.

These brainteasing puzzles may seem simple when you first see the symbol you're tasked to recreate, but they're designed to test logic and give spatial reasoning skills a workout. Since the 12 puzzles included range in difficulty from a simple square to that tricky star we mentioned, the set offers hours of mind-boggling fun and a dozen opportunities for victory dances when you finally nail' em.

Would you be surprised to find out what your partner really thinks, or can you read them like a book? Pair up with your romantic other half, or even a friend or family member to answer in-depth and entertaining questions about each other with the Mr & Mrs Family Board Game based on the hit TV show All Star Mr & Mrs.

Mr & Mrs Family Edition contains questions suitable for adult couples, families and even boys and girls from the age of 10. With over 1,000 new questions designed to uncover things you may not know about your nearest and dearest, Mr & Mrs Family Edition is a great way for players to spend time together.

The game features an improved Paddle Round where players sit or stand back to back and answer questions about each other such as ‘Who complains the most?’ or ‘Who is the most generous?’ It also includes the ‘It’s a Match’ bonus game – a true or false game where you can still score points for being on the same wavelength as your partner, even if you’re both wrong. It even includes some blank cards so you can write your own embarrassing questions. Guaranteed to cause laughter, blushes, blank looks and a whole lot more!

The Very Merry Christmas Game – available for £20 from Amazon

The Very Merry Christmas Game is the family Game of Presents, Crackers, Christmas Songs… and Sprouts!

Move around the board collecting presents (present cards) to put in your stocking. Presents have a value depending on whether they’re nice… or naff. Presents can also be given to other players – particularly the bad ones! You can take other players’ gifts off them, and this is decided on the pull of a cracker.

All players’ presents are placed face down in the stocking so nobody knows what they’ve got but there are opportunities to take a sneaky look to find out which ones to get rid of and which ones to keep. Land on the singing space and you have to sing a verse from a Christmas song or carol to avoid losing one of your gifts!

Watch out for the two dreaded sprout cards as they could have a bad effect and make you lose out… The player with the best presents at the end of the game is the winner. All the joys of Christmas in this one box!

The Really Nasty Horse Racing Game – Available for £19.97 from Amazon

Families can enjoy a ‘day at the races’ when playing this devious family board game. Just as in a real race meeting, players race their horses around the board to win at all costs. Be devious, bet your own horse or someone else’s but don’t tell anyone who you’ve bet on. For 2 to 6 players or teams and ages 12 to adult.

The object of the Really Nasty Horse Racing Game is to win the most money at the race meeting by getting your horse placed first, second or third in a race or by placing bets on winning horses. There is also a set of mischief cards to help you create havoc with the other horses and riders in the race.