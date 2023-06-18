To coincide with Father’s Day, Dad’s House, a UK charity supporting single fathers, said more support must be extended to lone male parents who often struggle to find flexible work and mental health support.

Data from the March 2021 census shows there were 923 single dads in Ashfield when the survey took place. Of them, 405 had dependent children aged under 16.

Overall, men accounted for 14.7 per cent of lone parents in the area. Single mums made up the remaining 85.3 per cent.

Across England and Wales there were over 368,000 lone male parents in 2021 – up from 338,000 a decade prior.

The proportion of single fathers fell from 16.2 per cent recorded in the 2011 Census.

Billy McGranaghan, Dad’s House founder, said there is often a different attitude towards single dads compared with single mums that can leave many fathers feeling unsupported and isolated.

He said: “We have a lot of dads who move from full-time jobs to part-time jobs, because employers aren’t as willing to offer flexible hours. On part-time, people just can’t afford childcare.

“Things have gotten better than they used to be, but there still needs to be more support for dads.”

He said mental health support is also key as the pressure and stigma surrounding single fathers can lead to anxiety and isolation.

Victoria Benson, chief executive of Gingerbread, a charity for single parent families, said single parent’s face systematic unfairness in society.

She said: “Single parents are often overlooked by policy makers and still experience stigma and judgment. As well as struggling financially, many feel isolated and alone and often feel overwhelmed.”

She said some dads in the charity’s networks say they struggle with feelings of guilt and loneliness which can make it harder to reach out for support from friends or family.