Mothering Sunday: Products that help mothers sleep like babies

Show the mothers in your life you love them by giving them the full eight hours they deserve courtesy of The Woolroom.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 6th Mar 2024, 11:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Deluxe Washable Wool PillowThis is their best-selling wool pillow featuring customisability, machine washability and naturally hypoallergenic.

Hand-crafted from traceable and machine washable British wool combined with an organic cotton outer cover. The perfect choice for anyone looking to completely customise their pillow.

It also comes in three sizes and has the option of adding extra filling for a firmer feel.

Show the mothers in your life you love them by giving them the full eight hours they deserve courtesy of The Woolroom.Show the mothers in your life you love them by giving them the full eight hours they deserve courtesy of The Woolroom.
Show the mothers in your life you love them by giving them the full eight hours they deserve courtesy of The Woolroom.

Woolroom Wool Blankets & ThrowsThe collection of wool throws has something for every mother out there. They have created beautifully woven blankets that match any interior design using only the finest sheep, lamb, and alpaca wool.

Wool is a breathable insulator, so when you crawl under our blankets, it'll work with your body to make sure you're not too warm, not chilly, but at just the right temperature.

Visit https://www.thewoolroom.com