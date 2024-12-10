15 of the best fish and chips spots in the East Midlands - according to TripAdvisor

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 10th Dec 2024, 14:20 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 14:20 BST

These are the places with a customer stamp of approval 🍴

Fish and chips is one of the UK’s most beloved meals, a traditional staple of British culture which has been enjoyed for years.

In the East Midlands there are plenty of amazing establishments to visit for a delicious portion of fish and chips - from restaurants to takeaways.

Here are 15 of the best fish and chips spots in the East Midlands, according to reviews from TripAdvisor.

1. Hardys Fish and Chips, Cleethorpes

Hardys Fish and Chips in Cleethorpes has a 5* rating from 252 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Amazing chippy. I visit here on a regular basis now. I love the fact that they cook to order. Fresh, top quality. Portions are very generous also.” | TripAdvisor

2. Meggies, Cleethorpes

Meggies in Cleethorpes has a 4.5* rating from 489 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Enjoyed family dinner, fish and chips were cooked nicely and were very tasty. Cheesecakes were lovely, too.” | Google-Stephen Collins

3. The Durham OX, Orston

The Durham OX in Orston has a 5* rating from 473 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Such a lovely village pub, fantastic Sunday lunch, great service and friendly staff. Will definitely return in the summer as they have a lovely beer garden.” | TripAdvisor

4. Fishkey Micro Brewery & Restaurant at The Woodlark Inn, Nottingham

Fishkey Micro Brewery & Restaurant at The Woodlark Inn in Nottingham has a 5* rating from 595 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Exquisite food served with a smile. Delicious fish and chips. We will be back to explore the rest of the menu. Warm and cosy ambiance and beautiful decorations. A very traditional English pub to be treasured!” | Google-Nik Wicker

